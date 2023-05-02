Engelbert Humperdink celebrates 87th birthday with new album release

OK! Good Records

Engelbert Humperdink is celebrating his 87th birthday Tuesday, May 2, with new music. The singing legend has just released his new album, All About Love, made up of reworked versions of classic love songs, plus some new takes on his own tunes.

The album features 14 new tracks, including a Spanish/English version of “A Man Without Love” featuring Angelica Maria, for which Engelbert just released a new video. It also features a cover of the classic “Besame Mucho,” featuring Mariachi star Lupita Infante.

Other songs covered on the album include “If You Don’t Know Me By Now,” the Bee Gees’ “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” and Lou Rawls’ “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine.”

