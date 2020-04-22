Enjoy live archival concerts from Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Charlie Puth during three-day online PlayOn Fest

Florent DéchardIt appears every major festival around the world has been canceled, but you can still enjoy some incredible live performances from the comfort of self-isolation.

PlayOnFest is a three-day event that starts Friday at noon ET and runs for 72 hours straight on Songkick's YouTube channel. It features some great live archival performances from artists on the Warner Music Group family of labels, including Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Charlie Puth, Bebe Rexha, Coldplay and dozens more.

Among the performances you'll see: Bruno Mars' 2017 TV special 24K Magic Live at the Apollo, Ed Sheeran's 2017 Austin City Limits performance, and Coldplay's 2017 show in São Paulo, Brazil on their A Head Full of Dreams tour. You can find full details, including who's playing on what day and at what time, at PlayOnFest.com.

The event is also doubling as a fundraiser for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Heath Organization. There's exclusive merch on sale at the website, proceeds from the sale of which will go to the fund, while during the livestream, fans will be encouraged to donate.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.