Enjoy the Purple Disco Machine remix of Elton John's Golden Globe-nominated song

Interscope Records"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," the end-credits song from Rocketman, has been put through the Purple Disco Machine.

That's the name of a German electronic music producer and DJ who has remixed the Golden Globe-nominated song, a duet between Rocketman star Taron Egerton and Elton John. The new version rearranges the verses and highlights different elements of the song, while adding a disco-flavored groove.

As for why the remix is dropping now, Elton explains, "Bernie [Taupin] and I wanted to celebrate the nominations for 'I'm Gonna Love Me Again.' I'm so happy that Purple Disco Machine was able to come to the party with a fabulous new remix. I'm a massive fan of his work."

As previously reported, "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" is up for Best Original Song at both the Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards, and it's also been shortlisted for an Oscar nomination in that same category.

In addition to the music nods, Rocketman is nominated for two additional Golden Globes and two more Critics' Choice Awards, while Egerton has received a Grammy nomination for the film's soundtrack, which features him singing some of Elton's biggest hits. Rocketman also has been shortlisted in the Oscars category of Makeup and Hairstyling.