‘Enormous: The Gorge Story’ doc, featuring Steve Miller, John Oates & more, premiering in theaters in July

Enormous: The Gorge Story, a new documentary about the history of the popular Washington State concert venue The Gorge Amphitheatre, will get its theatrical release as a one-night-only event on July 21, with additional screenings also slated to take place in select locations.

The film includes interviews with various artists, including Steve Miller, Hall & Oates member John Oates, and Dave Matthews, who share their recollections of playing at the beloved venue situated in rural eastern Washington.

Additionally, the doc includes performance footage of Bob Dylan, Heart, Elvis Costello and others.

The screenings also will include bonus interview footage with several well-known artists, five short documentaries about The Gorge, and a blooper reel featuring a number of the musicians that appear in the film.

In a trailer for Enormous: The Gorge Story, Miller notes of playing at the venue, “The shows were always great, were always sold out. We enjoyed the audience and the atmosphere of it.”

“With The Gorge reopening this July, after more than a year of shuttered theaters, music venues, and a dire lack of live communal experiences, Enormous: The Gorge Story couldn’t be releasing at a better time,” says the film’s director, Nic Davis. “Our film is about the power of place. And the power of community. And how some great music got millions of people from around the world to dance together on a patch of rural farmland.”

For screening locations and ticket info, visit EnormousMovie.com.

Enormous: The Gorge Story (Official Teaser #2) from 4:08 Productions on Vimeo.

