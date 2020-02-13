Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome third child together

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Sony Music

Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova have welcomed their third child together.

The singer announced on Instagram Thursday that their baby girl arrived on January 30. He posted a photo of himself holding the newborn in the delivery room.

“My Sunshine,” Enrique captioned it.

Anna also posted two photos post-delivery: one of her cradling her daughter to her chest and the other of her holding the baby as Enrique kisses her forehead.

The baby girl, whose name is yet to be revealed, joins the couple’s two-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas.

Enrique, 44, and Anna, 38, have been together for almost 20 years.

