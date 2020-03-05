Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin team up for powerhouse North American tour

Image Courtesy of Live Nation

Image Courtesy of Live NationMove over Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, two of Latin music's biggest names are also teaming up -- but not for a one night only performance.

For the first time in history, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are joining forces for one epic tour. The multi-Grammy winners announced Wednesday that they will be hitting the road come this fall.

The historic tour kicks off in Phoenix on September 5 and winds across major North American cities, before ending October 30 in Atlanta.

The two will absolutely treat fans to their biggest hits from their respective three-decade careers, from Enrique's "Hero," "Bailando," and "Tonight" to Martin's "Livin' La Vida Loca" and "She Bangs" -- just to name a few.

In addition, the pop legends will be joined by up and coming Latin singer and Grammy nominee Sebastián Yatra.

Tickets go on sale next week on March 12, a Thursday, at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation. However, if you are a Citi AAdvantage card holder, you can cut the line and score tickets as early as Tuesday, March 10.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be up for grabs.

Visit EnriqueIglesias.com or RickyMartinMusic.com for a full list of tour dates.

