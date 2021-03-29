Enter Rocket Man? Elton John says he and Metallica recorded "something" together

ABC/CRAIG SJODIN; Herring & Herring

Elton John is apparently working on “something” with Metallica .

The pop-rock legend revealed news of the collaboration during the latest episode his Rocket Hour show on Apple Music.

“I’ve just done something with Metallica,” John said, adding that he’s been in a collaborative mood lately.

“During this lockdown period, I’ve been working with Gorillaz and people like that,” he said. “I haven’t been doing any Elton stuff, but I’ve been doing great stuff with other people.”

Elton didn’t offer any further info on the collaboration, but it seems likely that he’s referring to Miley Cyrus‘ upcoming cover of “Nothing Else Matters.” The pop star recently teased that she’s teaming up with Metallica for a new version of the Black Album classic alongside John, as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

If you don’t want to wait to hear John collaborate with a metal artist, you can listen to his guest spot on Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Ordinary Man,” the title track off the Prince of Darkness’ 2020 solo album.

By the way, the album Ordinary Man was produced by Andrew Watt, who is also set to produce Cyrus’ Metallica cover.

