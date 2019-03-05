Entertainment Weekly Gives “Game of Thrones” First Look

This week’s Entertainment Weekly gives us what promises to be a spolier-free look behind the scenes at the final season of Game of Thrones.

The first story features the crew worrying about a helicopter flying over the site of a huge scene. They hoped it wasn’t anyone trying to get an idea of what will happen in upcoming episodes. It turned out to be a police copter.

Director David Nutter said, “There are a lot of firsts in these episodes. There’s the funniest sequence I’ve ever shot on this show, the most emotional and compelling scene I’ve ever shot, and there’s one scene where there’s so many [major characters] together it feels like you’re watching a superhero movie.”

The article also tells the lead up to the epic battle of Winterfell. It included 11 weeks of night shoots with 750 people working to get it right.

What are you looking forward to in the final season of GoT? Have you been trying to avoid spoilers?