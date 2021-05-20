Entire California Town For Sale For $2.5 Million

If you’re in the market for an entire town and you have $2.5 million laying around, you’re in luck. The small town of Nipton, California, is for sale. This is because an idea to establish the community as a cannabis consumption destination went bust because of the pandemic. There are about 25 or so residents in the city of about 80 acres. And you don’t just get the city if you buy. You also get a general store, the outpost, the restaurant, the hotel with five rooms, five cabins, a container conversion, camping spots, and an RV space. What is the strangest thing you’ve ever purchased?