Entire David Bowie catalog, including three exclusive remixes, available now for Peloton users

Starting today, David Bowie‘s entire music catalog is available for Peloton users, and in conjunction with the launch, three brand-new mixes of Bowie songs by contemporary artists also have premiered exclusively for the home exercise platform.

The songs, 1980’s “It’s No Game (Pt. 1),” 1983’s “Let’s Dance,” and 1975’s “Golden Years,” were remixed, respectively, by alternative rocker St. Vincent and DJ/producers Honey Dijon and TOKiMONSTA.

St. Vincent says she chose to remix “It’s No Game (Pt. 1)” a song from David’s Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) album, “because it has a part 2 on the record, and I figured maybe Bowie wouldn’t mind so much if I made a part 3.” She adds, “I wanted to take Bowie’s throat-shredding vocal take from part 1, and make it front and center.”

Honey Dijon notes, “When I was asked to remix one of my favorite David Bowie songs, I chose ‘Let’s Dance’ because it’s a true celebration of music and movement — just like Peloton!”

As for TOKiMONSTA, she says she relates to Bowie because he was “an amazing innovator,” pointing out that he “was always reinventing himself and pushing the envelope of music, while somehow never ceasing to be authentically himself.”

The David Bowie Collection, including the remixes, will be available for various exercise classes under the “Collections” sections in the Peloton App or the Peloton hardware touchscreen.

