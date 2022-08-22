The vinyl resurgence is going green – but it could mean higher prices for collectors.
Vinyl makers are working on a new, more environmentally-friendly process, using recyclable materials and more energy-efficient pressing machines.
However, those changes come with a price- vinyl collectors could end up paying higher prices for the ‘green’ version.
Are you a vinyl collector? Do you still prefer physical albums over digital streaming?
Beth
By Beth |
Environmentally-Friendly ‘Green Vinyl’ On The Way
