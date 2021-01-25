Epic ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Trailer Released

If you missed it, the first official trailer for Godzilla vs Kong was released over the weekend. The two-and-a-half minute trailer delivers exactly what you’d expect – two giant monsters duking it out across a city, a jungle, and even the ocean. The movie will be released March 26th both in theaters and on HBO Max, as part of Warner Media’s plan to release all its 2021 movies to streaming and theaters simultaneously. Who do you predict will win the fight – Godzilla or Kong? Will any other iconic monsters show up in the movie?