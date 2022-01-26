Epiphone introduces the Joan Jett Olympic Special guitar: “Make it your vision and voice”

Courtesy Epiphone

Joan Jett has teamed up with Epiphone to introduce the Joan Jett Olympic Special, based on her favorite stage guitar.

In a video promoting the new instrument, Joan says, “What attracted me to guitar was just being able to make that kind of noise and have control over it. So when we were talking about releasing my new Epiphone signature guitar, it had to have my sound.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer notes that she wanted the guitar to be made in white, so it would be a “clean slate.”

“You’re able to make it your own, paint on it, write on it, beat it up or polish it daily…the point is to make it your vision and voice,” she explains. “Being true to the music is really all about owning who you are. My guitars have become an extension of who I am. I want girls and guys everywhere to be fearless about picking up a guitar.”

The Olympic special has a reproduction of Joan’s autograph on the rear of the headstock, and comes with a specially requested detail: a “kill switch” toggle that mutes and un-mutes. Each guitar comes with a set of Joan Jett stickers and a Custom Premium Gig Bag.

The guitar is available now for $550.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.