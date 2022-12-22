Eric Clapton announces Tokyo residency

Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Eric Clapton is headed for Japan next year. The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced dates for a six-night residency at Tokyo’s Budokan.

The shows, which will be Eric’s only shows in Japan next year, are set for April 15, 18, 19, 21, 22 and 24. Tickets are not yet on sale.

On the tour, Clapton will be joined by Nathan East on bass, Paul Carrack and Chris Stainton on keyboards, Doyle Bramhall II on guitar and Sonny Emory on drums, with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals.

Next year marks Eric’s 60th anniversary as a professional musician, having gotten his start with the Yardbirds in 1963.

