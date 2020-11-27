Eric Clapton collaborates with Van Morrison on new anti-lockdown song, "Stand and Deliver," due out next week

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Eric Clapton has joined Van Morrison‘s anti-lockdown campaign protesting U.K. restrictions regarding live performances: He’s recorded a new song written by Morrison called “Stand and Deliver.” It’ll be released Friday, December 4, as a digital download and via streaming services.

A snippet of the blues-flavored tune has been posted on Morrison’s social media pages and on those of his Save Live Music initiative.

In recent months, Morrison has released three new songs — “Born to Be Free,” “As I Walked Out” and “No More Lockdown” — protesting U.K.-imposed regulations meant to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Van believes the regulations are taking away people’s freedoms and destroying musicians’ livelihoods.

“There are many of us who support Van and his endeavors to save live music; he is an inspiration,” Clapton says in a statement, according to Variety. “We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover.”

Morrison added in his own statement, “Eric’s recording is fantastic and will clearly resonate with the many who share our frustrations. It is heart-breaking to see so many talented musicians lack any meaningful support from the government, but we want to reassure them that we are working hard every day to lobby for the return of live music, and to save our industry.”

Proceeds from “Stand and Deliver” will benefit Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, which supports musicians and venues hurt financially during the pandemic.

Morrison’s anti-lockdown campaign has earned him criticism from fans and media outlets, although others have expressed support for Van’s views.

💥 NEW TRACK RELEASE 💥 In a bid to save live venues and support musicians, @vanmorrison and @EricClapton are releasing a new single, ‘Stand and Deliver’ Download the exclusive track on December 4th to #SaveLiveMusic Available on @AppleMusic @AmazonMusicUK @Deezer @Spotify pic.twitter.com/ehDdKGhoL0 — Save Live Music (@Save_LiveMusic) November 27, 2020

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.