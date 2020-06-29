Eric Clapton featured on new song by Cuban percussionist and singer Pedrito Martinez

Eshuni Records

Eric Clapton is featured on a new single by acclaimed Cuban-born Latin-jazz percussion player and singer Pedrito Martinez titled “Yo Si Quiero” that’s available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

Clapton contributes a guitar solo to the upbeat, rhythm-heavy tune, which also features saxophone by popular jazz musician Kenny Garrett. “Yo Si Quiero,” whose title is Spanish for “I want it,” will appear on an upcoming album by Martinez.

Last September, Martinez performed a five-song set with Clapton at Eric’s Crossroads Guitar Festival in Dallas. Among the other famous artists Pedrito has performed or recorded with are Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Sting and Wynton Marsalis.

In other news, the expanded, 20th anniversary edition of Riding with the King, Clapton’s 2000 collaborative album with blues legend B.B. King, has just been released.

The Riding with the King reissue includes two bonus tracks that were recorded during the original sessions — a cover of the blues standard “Rollin’ and Tumblin'” and a version of B.B.’s own “Let Me Love You.” In conjunction with the 20th anniversary edition’s release, a “visualizer video” of “Let Me Love You” has premiered at Clapton’s official YouTube Channel.

The reissue is available on CD and as a two-LP vinyl set. A limited-edition blue-vinyl version can be purchased exclusively at Clapton’s official online store.

Riding with the King won a Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album, and has sold more than 2 million copies in the U.S. The album’s original 12-song track list includes four King originals, a title track written by acclaimed singer/songwriter John Hiatt, and renditions of the standard “Come Rain or Come Shine,” Sam & Dave‘s soul classic “Hold On I’m Coming” and the blues standard “Key to the Highway.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.