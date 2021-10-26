Eric Clapton is performing ‘Black Magic Woman’ from his upcoming release ‘The Lady in the Balcony’

Eric Clapton is performing ‘Black Magic Woman’ for his upcoming release of The Lady in the Balcony.
The Lady in the Balcony will be released on November 12, which features a performance from Clapton and the band, who performed for Eric’s wife as she watched from a balcony.
The Lady in the Balcony is available for pre-order now and has special packages available for vinyl or DVD versions.
A preview clip from the performance is available online right now.
When was the last time you purchased vinyl or a hard copy of an album or music?
