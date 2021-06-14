Eric Clapton lines up series of US concerts in September

Credit: George Chin

Eric Clapton is returning to the U.S. in September for a series of concerts in major Southern cities.

The eight-show run, which marks Slowhand’s first stateside performance since the COVID-19 pandemic began, kicks off September 13 in Forth Worth, Texas, and is mapped out through a September 26 performance in Hollywood, Florida.

Tickets for the concerts will go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. local time.

Clapton will be performing with a backing band featuring ex-Squeeze/Mike + the Mechanics singer/keyboardist Paul Carrack, keyboardist Chris Stainton, drummer Steve Gadd, bassist Nathan East, and former Earth, Wind & Fire drummer/percussionist Sonny Emory, as well as backing vocalists Sharon White and Katie Kissoon. Ex-Fabulous Thunderbirds guitarist Jimmie Vaughan serves as the support act for the dates.

Last week, Eric released a collaborative tune with Van Morrison under the moniker Slowhand & Van called “The Rebels.” The proceeds from sales of the track will benefit the Van Morrison Rhythm & Blues Foundation, which assists musicians experiencing financial difficulties.

Here are all of Clapton’s confirmed U.S. tour dates:

9/13 — Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena

9/15 — Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center

9/17 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

9/18 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

9/21 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

9/23 — Atlanta, GA, Gas South Arena

9/25 — Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

9/26 — Hollywood, FL, Seminole Hard Rock

