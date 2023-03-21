Eric Clapton, Nick Mason & more call for Roger Waters concert cancelations to be reversed

Justin Berl/Getty Images

As previously reported, Roger Waters‘ concert in Frankfurt, Germany has been cancelled by the local government due to the rocker’s outspoken political beliefs, and now several of his fellow musicians are coming to his defense.

A Change.org petition has been created to try and get the government to reverse its decision on Waters’ tour stop, and it already has close to 12,000 of the 15,000 signatures requested, with artists like Eric Clapton, Peter Gabriel, Tom Morello and Waters’ Pink Floyd bandmate Nick Mason among those who’ve signed.

“We artists, musicians, writers, and other public figures and organizations are deeply disturbed by the recent efforts by German officials to discredit and silence musician Roger Waters,” reads the petition. “Officials in Germany, concert organizers, and music platforms must not succumb to the pressure of those individuals and groups who would rather see Waters’ music removed than engage with the issues his music highlights.”

Other artists who’ve signed the petition include actor Susan Sarandon, music producer Brian Eno, directors Ken Loach, Terry Gilliam and Julian Schnabel and more.

Waters is currently on his This Is Not a Drill tour, which is set to hit Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday. The concert in Frankfurt is scheduled for May 28.

