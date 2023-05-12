Eric Clapton releases Jeff Beck collaboration “Moon River”

Bushbranch/Surfdog Records

Eric Clapton is celebrating his friend, the late Jeff Beck, with the release of a new cover of the 1961 classic “Moon River,” along with an animated video in which they are both featured.

Longtime Clapton collaborator Simon Climie says he and Clapton recorded a version of the song in January 2022, noting it “was more of a ballad – and naturally the guitar and vocals were brilliant.” He adds, “When we were happy with the track, Eric asked me to send it over to Jeff. Jeff loved it. And soon after that in the spring of 2022, Jeff added his unmistakable guitar part. It knocked us off our feet.”

The tune is now out across all digital platforms. A double A-side 7-inch vinyl, which also features the new song “How Could We Know” featuring Judith Hill, Climie and Daniel Santiago, will be released July 14. It is available for preorder now.

The collaboration comes ahead of Clapton’s upcoming Jeff Beck tribute concerts, taking place May 22 and 23 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The shows, dubbed A Tribute to Jeff Beck by Eric Clapton & Friends, will feature special guests Ronnie Wood, Joe Perry, Rod Stewart, ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons and more.

