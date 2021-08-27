Eric Clapton Releases Lockdown Protest Song ‘This Has Gotta Stop’

Eric Clapton hasn’t been shy about his opinion on vaccines and lockdowns – and his new song is no exception. The 76-year-old rocker just released a protest song called “This Has Gotta Stop” – taking shots at government-ordered lockdowns with lines like “Enough is enough – I can’t take this BS any longer”. Last month, Clapton announced that he would not play any venue with a vaccination requirement for concertgoers. He’s set to tour the U.S. in September. How do you feel about concert venues requiring ‘vaccine passes’? Have you been to a big concert yet this year?