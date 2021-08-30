Eric Clapton releases new song, “This Has Gotta Stop,” apparently lashing out at recent media criticism

Bushbranch/Surfdog Records/EPC Enterprises LLP

Eric Clapton released a brand-new single on Friday titled “This Has Gotta Stop” that available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

The mid-tempo blues-rock shuffle finds Clapton apparently railing against his detractors, perhaps in response to the media backlash he’s received in recent months over his critical comments about AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and his support of Van Morrison’s protests over the U.K. government’s policies restricting live music because of the pandemic.

“This has gotta stop/ Enough is enough/ I can’t take this B.S. any longer,” Clapton sings. “It’s gone far enough/ You want to claim my soul/ You’ll have to come and break down this door.”

An animated music video for the new song has also premiered at Clapton’s official YouTube channel. The clip includes imagery that appears to illustrate people being controlled and brainwashed by the media and politicians.

The video features such scenes as a sinister giant man with strings running from his fingers to small common-looking people walking beneath him, a bunch of people mesmerized by their mobile devices as they traveling down a series of escalators, and people with televisions instead of heads.

The clip also includes scenes illustrating environmental issues that are our planet is facing, including forest fires, flooding and pollution.

“This Has Gotta Stop” was written by Clapton, and produced by his longtime studio collaborator Simon Climie. Eric handles lead vocals and guitar, and is joined on the track by drummer Sonny Emery, bassist Nathan East and backing singer Sharon White. Strings on the track were arranged and conducted by Nick Ingman, and the strings were led by violinist Perry Montague-Mason.

