Eric Clapton shares “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” performance from ‘The Definitive 24 Nights’

Eric Clapton has just shared a new track from his upcoming limited edition box set, The Definitive 24 Nights, which drops June 23. The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is treating fans to his reggae-infused performance of the Bob Dylan classic “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.”

The box set features six hours of music from Clapton’s historic 24-night run at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1991. The set includes 35 never-before-released performances, with Clapton performing with three lineups — a rock band, a blues band or an orchestra conducted by Michael Kamen.

The Definitive 24 Nights will be released in a six-CD or eight-LP set. There will also be standalone versions of each genre — 24 Nights: Rock, 24 Nights: Blues and 24 Nights: Orchestra. All options are available for preorder now.

The new song release coincides with the global premiere of the concert film Eric Clapton Across 24 Nights, featuring 17 performances from the Royal Albert Hall run. It debuts in theaters Wednesday, May 17, with an encore screening on Tuesday, May 23. Tickets are on sale now.

