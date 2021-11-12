Eric Clapton’s The ‘Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions’ album and video out now; watch “Layla” performance

Mercury Studios

Eric Clapton‘s new live album and video The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions, which features the guitar legend playing an intimate, mostly acoustic set with select members of his touring band, got its release today.

As previously reported, the performance was shot and recorded in February of this year at the Cowdray House country estate in West Sussex, U.K., with no audience except Eric’s wife, Melia, who watched from a balcony in the mansion — hence the release’s title.

Coinciding with The Lady in the Balcony‘s release, a video of Clapton’s performing a laid-back, unplugged version of his classic song “Layla” has premiered at his official YouTube channel. Slowhand is joined by Chris Stainton on keyboards, Nathan East on acoustic bass and Steve Gadd on drums.

Clapton organized the Cowdray House performance was organized after his May 2021 concerts at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lady in the Balcony is available as a DVD/CD or Blu-ray/CD set, a 4K UHD/Blu-ray package, a two-LP colored-vinyl set, as digital video and audio versions, and as a Deluxe Edition featuring the DVD, Blu-ray and CD housed in a 40-page hardback photo book. In addition, a standalone CD version is being sold exclusively at Target.

Here’s the full Lady in the Balcony track list:

“Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out”

“Golden Ring”

“Black Magic Woman”

“Man of the World”

“Kerry”

“After Midnight”

“Bell Bottom Blues”

“Key to the Highway”

“River of Tears”

“Rock Me Baby”

“Believe in Life”

“Going Down Slow”

“Layla”

“Tears in Heaven”

“Long Distance Call”

“Bad Boy”

“Got My Mojo Working”

