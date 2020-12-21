Eric Clapton's Van Morrison-written anti-lockdown song, "Stand and Deliver," available now

Exile Records

“Stand and Deliver,” Eric Clapton‘s recently announced collaboration with Van Morrison as part of Morrison’s anti-lockdown campaign protesting U.K. restrictions regarding live performances, has gotten its official release.

The track, which was written by Morrison and is sung by Clapton, is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. Eric also co-produced the song along with his frequent collaborator, songwriter/producer Simon Climie.

The mid-tempo, blues-influenced song features lyrics that appear to reflect Van’s belief that the U.K. people are being deprived of their freedoms because the government is not allowing businesses like music venues to stay open out of fear that the COVID-19 virus will spread.

The tune begins, “Stand and deliver, you let ’em put the fear on you/ Stand and deliver, and not a word you heard was true/ And if there’s nothing you can say, there may be nothing you can do/ Do you want to be a free man or do you want to be a slave?/ Do you want to wear these chains until you’re lying in the grave?”

As previously reported, proceeds from “Stand and Deliver” will benefit Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, which supports musicians and venues hurt financially during the pandemic.

A message about the song posted on Morrison’s Twitter feed urges, “We must act now before it’s too late.”

Prior to “Stand and Deliver,” Van released three anti-lockdown themed singles of his own — — “Born to Be Free,” “As I Walked Out” and “No More Lockdown.”

According to the BBC, COVID cases and deaths from the virus continue to rise in the U.K.

By Matt Friedlander

