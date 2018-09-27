Erin Brockovich to Visit Treasure Coast to Fight Toxic Algae

Erin Brockovich is headed to the Treasure Coast this weekend.

The environmental activist will be in Stuart on Sunday, advocating for clean water and will meet with a potential cluster of St. Lucie County families impacted by a deadly form of brain cancer.

Brockovich is expected to announce support for a bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Palm City, to stop harmful Lake Okeechobee discharges to the St. Lucie River.

Brockovich gained notoriety for her role in building a case against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company of California in 1993.

Actress Julia Roberts won an academy award for her portrayal of Brockovich on the silver screen.

Now she is turning her sights to the Treasure Coast and the toxic algae problem caused by fresh water released from Lake Okeechobee.

She posted a photo on Facebook of algae in Port St. Lucie and wrote: “This is a photograph of Death.”

