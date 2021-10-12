‘Ernest Scared Stupid’ Is 30

Believe it or not, 30 years ago, the film Ernest Scared Stupid was released.

The film starred Jim Varney as Ernest P. Worrell and is thought to be the origin story of what made Ernest…Ernest.

In a 1991 interview, Varney said, This was my first horror film…I loved it.

Although Varney passed twenty years ago, fans see this as a Halloween classic that should be added to your list of horror favorites.

Have you ever seen Ernest Scared Stupid? What’s your favorite horror film?