Erykah Badu Defends R. Kelly at a Chicago Concert, Mixed Reaction from Fans

Singer Erykah Badu left many of her fans in shock after reportedly defending R. Kelly during a concert in Chicago last night.

Badu performed at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago where, according to attendees, she challenged the outcry against the R&B singer. The backlash against Kelly comes after the Lifetime documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, where several women expressed allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct.

A concertgoer said Badu questioned, “What if one of the people who was assaulted by R Kelly becomes an offender? We gonna crucify them too?” Badu also said she’s “puttin’ up a prayer right now,” for R. Kelly.

She received a mixed reaction from the audience as some cheered in agreement and some booed.