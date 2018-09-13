ET: Burt Reynolds Cremated in Fort Lauderdale

Entertainment Tonight is reporting that former movie superstar Burt Reynolds has been cremated.

The legendary actor died on Sept. 6 at age 82, and according to Reynolds’ death certificate, his remains have already been cremated.

The death certificate was obtained by entertainment site Blast revealed his niece Nancy Hess has been left in charge of his remains.

It is unclear whether there will be a public memorial for Reynolds or if his niece will scatter his remains privately.

At the time of his death, his niece Nancy released a statement saying his death was “totally unexpected”.

The document listed his birth place as Lansing, Michigan, and his occupation as “actor”.

A rep for Reynolds previously told ET that the iconic star suffered a heart attack in his home on Thursday, and was transported to Jupiter Medical Center in Florida where he died. Reynolds had his family by his side.

Burt Reynolds has been cremated at the Gold Coast Crematory in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. https://t.co/3lK6AsC0oX — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 12, 2018

According to Hess, “He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tail bone on a river and finishes the movie is tough.

“And that’s who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino and the amazing cast that was assembled.”

Reynolds was looking forward to working on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,also starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

ET later learned that he hadn’t shot any of his scenes yet.

“My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man, who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students,” the statement reads. “He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tail bone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino, and the amazing cast that was assembled.”

“So many people have already contacted me, to tell me how they benefited professionally and personally from my uncle’s kindness,” the statement continues. “I want to thank all of his amazing fans who have always supported and cheered him on, through all of the hills and valleys of his life and career. My family and I appreciate the outpouring of love for my uncle, and I ask that everyone please respect our family’s privacy at this very difficult time.”

