EU Leaders Approve Brexit Deal; Final Vote in March

The remaining 27 European leaders gave their approval for Britain’s pending Brexit agreement during a special meeting on Sunday in Brussels, Belgium.

Although some EU leaders called it a “sad day,” British Prime Minister Theresa May countered, “I am full of optimism.”

She now needs to persuade Parliament to vote for the deal. However, there is significant opposition, even from May’s own Conservative party. Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which props up May’s government, also says it will reject the deal due to border and trade concerns.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters, “To see a country like Great Britain… leave the EU is not a moment of joy nor of celebration, it’s a sad moment and it’s a tragedy.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called it “tragic” that Britain is slated to leave the EU, but “good” that an agreement had been reached.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Brexit shows that “our European Union has a certain fragility” although “it can always be improved.”