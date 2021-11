Eugene Levy has left Schitt’s Creek to travel the world in a new series. Levy will serve as executive producer and host of ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ set to air on Apple Tv. In the series, Levy will visit some of the world’s most exclusive hotels as well as speak with the people that live in the area of the hotel. A premiere date hasn’t been announced. Where is one place on your bucket list you’d like to visit?