Eugene Levy Is The “Reluctant Traveler” On Apple TV+ February 24th

Schitt’s Creek co-creator Eugene Levy has opened up about revealing his authentic, non-adventurous side in Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler, which he said gave him “a sense of confidence.”

In The Reluctant Traveler, which debuts on Friday, Levy is taken out of his comfort zone as he travels the world visiting dangerous places and partaking in activities such as taking a stool sample from an elephant.

Reluctant Traveler EP David Brindley revealed that himself, Apple and Levy’s agent had initially wanted Levy to front a more traditional travelog but pivoted the idea somewhat to suit his reluctance to traverse the globe.

