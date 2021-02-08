Eugene Levy Joins Daniel Levy’s ‘SNL’ Monologue

Daniel Levy hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend, and of course, brought his dad along for the big moment. Eugene Levy joined his son on stage during the opening monologue. In the skit, Dan is walking around showing behind-the-scenes of the show to prove how safe everything is. He then runs into his father, who is stuck inside of a clear, sterile box. He jokingly says to his son, “I flew in to wish you luck tonight, but because I traveled, I’m in this isolation box. I didn’t know about the box at the time, but I found out when I landed! Don’t worry about me, I’m fine. You’ve got enough on your plate tonight.” What was your favorite skit from the show?