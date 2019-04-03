European Space Agency To Unveil First Photo Of Black Hole

The European Space Agency is getting ready to show the first photograph of a black hole to the world.
The photo of Sagittarius A, the massive black hole at the center or our Milky Way galaxy, will be unveiled next week.
Space experts say the image is likely to be a photo of the event horizon. That’s the edge of the black hole where light can’t escape.

On April 10, 2019, the Event Horizon Telescope will release the first-ever image of a black hole’s event horizon.
At the start of the 2010s, such an observation would have been technologically impossible. Yet not only are we about to see what a black hole actually looks like, but we’re about to test some fundamental properties of space, time, and gravity as well.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FDA: Vaping Possibly Linked to Seizures Boynton Police: Two Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting Lori Lightfoot Celebrates Historic Win as Chicago’s Next Mayor Man Jailed for Attacking Federally Protected Pelican in Keys Lori Lightfoot Celebrates Historic Win To Be Chicago’s Next Mayor Florida Pipe Bomb Suspect Says He “Did Not Intend To Hurt Anyone”
Comments