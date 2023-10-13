Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart drops first single from his new The Time Experience Project

Bay Street Records

Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart has shared the first song from his new creative collective, The Time Experience Project, ﻿which consists of writers, actors, filmmakers, composers and performers.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer dropped the single “Brings Me Home” from the group’s upcoming album Who to Love, a 10-song modern rock opera dropping October 20.

“It’s a song about the power of real love; about how something as simple as holding someone’s hand or seeing their face can make us feel at home, even amid chaos,” Stewart says of “Brings Me Home.” “In a world that is constantly changing and moving at a rapid pace, it is important to slow down and connect with others in a meaningful way. This song reminds us that we all need a place to call home, both physically and emotionally.”

You can listen to “Brings Me Home” now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

Who to Love is not only an album but also a movie, which is set to make its premiere October 19 at the Rome Film Fest. The project features Italian actress Greta Scarano, with Stewart backed by the Italian band Mokadelic.

Who to Love is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for Who to Love:

“Time Is A Masterpiece”

“Electrified”

“Not The Sweetest Taboo”

“Brings Me Home”

“Diamond Eyes”

“Who To Love”

“Time Flies”

“Talk To Me”

“Human”

“Surrender”

