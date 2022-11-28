Eurythmics reportedly getting offers to reunite for world tour

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Eurythmics‘ Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart recently reunited for their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, and now, a new report claims they may get together again for a new tour. According to The Mirror, the pair has been offered big bucks to reunite for a world tour, which would be their first in over 20 years.

“Eurythmics have been offered a huge amount to reform for a world tour,” a source tells the paper. “Seeing them perform together again at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has really stirred the interests of promoters who are throwing money at the band to hit the road again.”

While they have yet to accept any offers, the insider adds, “Nothing is off the table, including a brand new studio album,” noting, “It is very early days but everyone is excited to bring the project to life.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.