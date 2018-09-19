Evacuations: Army Corps of Engineers to Dig for WWII Rockets and Bombs in Vero Beach

Residents living in a few dozen Vero Beach homes will be evacuated today and tomorrow as the Army Corps of Engineers digs in the area for possible munitions left behind during WWII training exercises.

Residents along Lantana and Turtle Cove Lanes will be leaving their homes by 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Treasure Coast during the WWII-era was home to the Fort Pierce Naval Amphibious training base, which stretched from Vero Beach to Jensen Beach.

Rockets, bombs and small arms were tested in the area so the Army Corps of Engineers will be digging very carefully.

Some munitions have been found by beach-goers and divers in the past. The goal is to find any remaining and safely remove them.

