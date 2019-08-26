Ever encounter your ‘doppelganger’? They might not be too far away!

Scientists say the odds of finding someone who looks exactly like you is about 1 in one trillion. But an Irish woman found not one, but two lookalikes – and they live in the same neighborhood.

Niamh Geaney of Dublin used a website called TwinStrangers.net to find her doppelgangers. Not only did she find multiple lookalikes, it turned out two of them were living just two blocks away.

Geaney has posted Youtubes video meeting her local “twins”, calling the experience “really really weird”. She even took a DNA test to confirm that she was not related to either of them.

Ever encounter your ‘doppelganger’? What celebrity do you most resemble?