Ever Wonder What The Queen’s Favorite Food Is?

Wellllll, she’s not going to tell us. QUEEN ELIZABETH won’t reveal her favorite food. A British reporter who used to cover the Royal Family says, quote, “As one of her staff told me, ‘If she said she had a favorite meal she would never get served anything else.'”

But her former personal chef says she has a thing for chocolate biscuit cake . Quote, “It’s the only cake that goes back again and again and again every day until it’s all gone.