Ever Wonder WHY Adam Duritz From The Counting Crows Shaved His Locks?

ADAM DURITZ shaved off his iconic dreads earlier this year, and in a new interview he explained why.

He was at a friend’s house in England, and he just decided he was TIRED OF THEM.

But now that they’re gone, he’s worried that he made a mistake. He says, quote, “I have accomplished a lot in my life, and every single bit of it was done with those on my head . . .

“It’s entirely possible they’re the only reason I can sing well . . . We don’t know. Maybe I can no longer make records. But we’re going to find out.

“It’s entirely possible it has nothing to do with the hair, but Samson probably thought the same thing and look how screwed he ended up.”

PS…..he has them saved in a bag at a friends house!