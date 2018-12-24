Every Marvel Movie Ranked Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes has ranked all of the Marvel movies from best to worst.
To be considered “fresh” a movie or TV show needs a 60% or higher positive review rating. “Certified fresh” is a score of 75% or higher.
Let’s start with the worse Marvel movies based on their ranking. With a 66% Rotten Tomatoes ranking #20 is Thor: The Dark World (2013)
#19 The Incredible Hulk (2008)
#18 Iron Man 2 (2010)
Now for the top 3. In a three-way tie with a 92% ranking Spider-Man Homecoming (2017), Marvel’s The Avengers (2012) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
#2 Iron Man (2008) 93% ranking
#1 Black Panther (2018) 97% ranking
In your opinion, what was the best and worst Marvel movie?

