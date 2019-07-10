Every Single Ride At Disney World, Ranked

There’s a reason people buy multi-day passes and return year after year to Walt Disney World. There are tons of rides and attractions to choose from.

But if time is of the essence during your visit, here’s Food + Wine’s ranking of each “stellar must-see 3D attraction, perfectly themed roller coaster, and out-of-this-world flyer” at The Most Magical Place On Earth.

Down at the bottom are the Swiss Family Treehouse, Epcot’s Imagination, and the Carousel of Progress. Listed dead last is Stitch’s Great Escape, but you might want to hit this anyway since the site says it may be closing.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, no trip is complete without a ride on Space Mountain, coming in at 5th on their list. Legend of the Forbidden Mountain is the absolute must-hit, which F+W calls “a one-of-a-kind experience that needs to be seen to be believed”.

Which are your favorite Disney rides? If you’ve gone multiple times, which do you always hit?

