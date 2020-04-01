"Everybody has to stay in one place": Watch Carole King update "So Far Away" for quarantine

Kirsten Shultz

Kirsten ShultzA self-isolating Carole King is bringing some comfort to fans by performing a Facebook video version of her classic "So Far Away," whose lyrics are suddenly very relevant to everyone who is missing friends, family and loved ones amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her video, which is also posted on her socials, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer wishes everyone well, and gives a special thanks to "all the medical professionals who are doing such important and difficult work" and "all the people [who] keep the groceries coming in, the trash being picked up....and oh, there are just so many things that I don't even know about!"



"But I'm not taking it for granted. None of it. So thank you all," she adds. "And thank you all for staying in and making sure that we do our part to help this crisis go away. May it be soon."

Carole then sang an abbreviated version of "So Far Away," changing the first line to "So far away/everyone has to stay in one place."

The rest of the 1971 song's lyrics didn't need to be changed, since they're perfectly relatable at this moment in time: "Long ago I reached for you and there you stood/holding you again could only do me good/How I wish I could/but you're so far away."

Carole King’s message to the world in words and music.https://t.co/xG5gH6ULdu pic.twitter.com/0o3RC4bi86 — Carole King (@Carole_King) March 31, 2020



