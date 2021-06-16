Everybody must get streamed: Intimate Bob Dylan concert to be broadcast on Veeps.com in July

FRED TANNEAU/AFP/GettyImages

Bob Dylan is joining the list of artists who will have a special concert debut as a streaming event on Veeps.com platform.

The event, dubbed “Shadow Kingdom,” will premiere on July 18 at 5 p.m. ET, and will feature the folk-rock legend performing songs from throughout his vast catalog in an intimate setting. Dylan’s set was created especially for the concert.

Tickets to Shadow Kingdom cost $25, and are available now at BobDylan.Veeps.com. Those who purchase tickets will be able to watch the event until 3 a.m. ET on July 21.

“It’s an incredible honor and a high point for us all at Veeps to have the opportunity to be working with Bob Dylan, and to be a part of what is sure to be a truly special and historic performance, not only as professionals, but as music fans too,” says Veeps co-founder Joel Madden.

The concert will be Dylan’s first since the release of his latest studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, in June of last year. Bob most recent show took place in December 2019 in New York City. He celebrated his 80th birthday on May 24.

