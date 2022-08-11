‘Everyone gets along’; Nicola Peltz speaks out on rumored feud with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz, actress and newlywed to Brooklyn Beckham, spoke to Variety about an alleged feud with Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn’s mom.
Apparently the whole ‘quarrel’ began back during Nicola and Brooklyn’s April 2022 wedding, in which Nicola claimed she was initially going to wear a Victoria Beckham wedding dress design, but because of complications, she opted to wear Valentino Couture.
“She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that,” Nicola said of the reports.
Brooklyn also mentioned the speculation of a feud: “They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”
Page Six claims that the couple is attempting to start their own empire and aims to launch ‘clothing, beauty, and perfume lines,’ similar to those of Victoria.
Nicola and Brooklyn have even changed their Instagram usernames to @brooklynpeltzbeckham and @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.
It is rumored that the adaptation of ‘Peltz Beckham’ is a branding motive.