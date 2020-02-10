Everyone Is Talking Oscars Today…But What About The Razzies!

Last night we celebrated the best of the best, but over the weekend, we got to see the list of the worst of the worst!
And in an amazing turn of events – for the first time, this year’s ceremony will be televised . . . but on an obscure network. No date has been announced yet. I can’t wait! Will the celebs come and accept? Sandra Bullock and Halle Berry showed to accept theirs in years past!
40th Annual Golden Raspberry (Razzie®) Award Nominations
WORST PICTURE
Cats
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST ACTOR
James Franco / Zeroville
David Harbour / Hellboy (2019)
Matthew McConaughey / Serenity
Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint
WORST ACTRESS
Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity
Francesca Hayward / Cats
Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral
Rebel Wilson / The Hustle
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench / Cats
Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood
Rebel Wilson / Cats
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
James Corden / Cats
Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)
Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)
Seth Rogan / Zeroville
Bruce Willis / Glass
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats
Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats
Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) A Madea Family Funeral
Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
WORST DIRECTOR
Fred Durst / The Fanatic
James Franco / Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood
Tom Hooper / Cats
Neil Marshall / Hellboy (2019)
WORST SCREENPLAY
Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper
The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands
Hellboy (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby
A Madea Family Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry
Rambo: Last Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Dark Phoenix
Godzilla, King of the Monsters
Hellboy (2019)
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY
(New Category for 2019)
Dragged Across Concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy (2019)
Joker
Rambo: Last Blood
RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD
Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name
Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems
Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers
Will Smith / Aladdin
NOMINATIONS per PICTURE:
Cats = 9 (Worst Picture, Worst Actress, Supporting Actress [2x] Supporting Actor,
Screen Combo [2x] Director & Screenplay)
A Madea Family Funeral = 8 (Worst Picture, Actress, Supporting Actor [2x]
Supporting Actress, Screen Combo, Screenplay & Remake/Sequel)
Rambo: Last Blood = 8 (Worst Picture, Actor, Supporting Actress, Screen Combo,
Screenplay, Director, Remake/Sequel & Reckless Disregard)
Hellboy (2019) = 5 (Worst Actor, Director, Screenplay, Remake/Rip-Off & Disregard)
The Haunting of Sharon Tate = 4 (Worst Picture, Actress, Screenplay & Disregard)
The Fanatic = 4 (Worst Picture, Actor, Director & Screen Combo)
Zeroville = 3 (Worst Actor, Supporting Actor & Director)