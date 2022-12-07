Everything You Need To Know About The People’s Choice Awards

If you were busy wrapping presents and didn’t have time to watch, I can sum up last night’s “People’s Choice Awards” in three words: Lizzo . . . Selma . . . Shania.

Lizzo received the People’s Champion Award, and she said, quote, “To be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform.”

Selma Blair won Competition Contestant of the Year for doing “Dancing with the Stars” while battling MS.

Here’s a wrap up montage of the biggest moments ~ Bill