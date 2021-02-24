Everything You Need To Know About “The Queen’s Gambit” Season 2

The biggest scripted series in the history of Netflix is “The Queen’s Gambit”. The series received two Golden Globe nominations and in its first month achieved 62 million streams. Sounds good enough for a season 2, right? Well, it’s not happening according to executive producer, William Horberg. Horberg said “It’s wonderful to know that people loved the show where they want to spend more time with these characters; we never envisioned it that way”. He went on to say that they are all happy the way that the series ended. Do you think the producers should reconsider and make a season 2? What was your favorite episode of The Queen’s Gambit?