Everything You Need To Know About Yellowstone Spinoff 1923

Taylor Sheridan has expanded his Western story of the Dutton family with his Yellowstone spinoff in 1923.

The show stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the current proprietors of the Yellowstone Ranch.

Montana’s post-World War I era will be covered in 1923, along with the Flu Pandemic, the Depression, and Prohibition.

In Yellowstone’s season four flashback, 1923 begins 40 years after the Duttons arrived in Montana and 30 years after patriarch James Dutton’s death in 1893. 1923 follows the following Dutton generation.

