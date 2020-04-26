EW! Check Out How Far Spit Travels Just When Speaking!

After watching this video, I’m not just wearing a face mask in public, I’m going to don a full Haz-Mat suit.

CNN‘s Dr. Sanjay Gupta points out that when we speak, spit droplets go flying from our mouths.

Uncovered, some of that nearly invisible cloud can travel 6 or 7 feet, potentially sending infections right at the person on the other end of the conversation. But with a mask, it’s virtually stopped.

Gupta adds that this is why covering your face and maintaining proper physical distancing during this pandemic is so important.

How closely are you following these recommendations? Will you start being more vigilant now?